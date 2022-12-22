Leslie Kohn Sells 2,455 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,455 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $205,655.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 901,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,548,812.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Leslie Kohn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 26th, Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $364,252.05.
Ambarella Trading Up 0.7 %
Ambarella stock opened at $82.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.42 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.11. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.02 and a 52 week high of $220.14.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ambarella by 14.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after acquiring an additional 522,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ambarella by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,832,000 after acquiring an additional 56,927 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ambarella by 61.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,370,000 after acquiring an additional 626,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ambarella by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,340,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,325,000 after acquiring an additional 102,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ambarella by 3.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,296,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,050,000 after acquiring an additional 39,945 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ambarella
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
