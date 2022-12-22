Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 39.4% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 65,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,802,000 after buying an additional 14,025 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 141.4% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,414,447,000 after buying an additional 87,610 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,173,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.92.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $316.74 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $410.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $335.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.05. The firm has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

