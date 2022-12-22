LVW Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,786 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp increased its position in Tesla by 188.9% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 3,891 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 249.2% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth $898,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $137.57 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $135.89 and a one year high of $402.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.87.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Global Equities Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $305.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.41.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.