LVW Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 11,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Stock Up 1.2 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.80.

CVX stock opened at $174.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.24. The company has a market capitalization of $337.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $114.41 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.