Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 571.4% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 618.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $138.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $155.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.90.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $323,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $323,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $894,154.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,486.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,057 shares of company stock worth $6,092,586 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading

