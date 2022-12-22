Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,135 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Zscaler by 221.1% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 45.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $268.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.97.

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $144,044.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,929,882.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $144,044.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,929,882.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,460,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,560 shares of company stock worth $6,189,478 in the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $112.77 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.59 and a 12 month high of $332.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.93.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

