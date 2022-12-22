MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.7% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $108.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $445.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $59.97 and a 1-year high of $114.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

