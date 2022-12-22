MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 184.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,564 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 13,346 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 3.3% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $70,229,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,410 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tesla by 10.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,687 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,455,380,000 after purchasing an additional 216,282 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Tesla by 6.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,418,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,648,999,000 after purchasing an additional 308,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,072,718 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,388,761,000 after purchasing an additional 197,467 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,844,908. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $305.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Tesla from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.41.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $137.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $434.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.89 and a 52-week high of $402.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.87.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

