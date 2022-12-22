Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 50,346.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,824,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,421 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,443 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $572,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 18,045.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,223,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,638 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.4 %

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $114.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $62.17 and a one year high of $127.62.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,596 shares in the company, valued at $29,515,803.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

