Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $269,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,936.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,910,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 30,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 62.3% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,531,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 34.8% in the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Alphabet stock opened at $89.58 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

