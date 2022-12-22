Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep Sells 2,493 Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) major shareholder Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $112,284.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,149,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,791,180.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tucows alerts:

On Friday, November 4th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 1,252 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $51,958.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 1,100 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $49,533.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 3,200 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $144,544.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 4,320 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $201,614.40.

Tucows Stock Performance

Tucows stock opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $345.59 million, a PE ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Tucows Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $85.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Tucows

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tucows by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Tucows by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Tucows by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tucows by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,126,000 after acquiring an additional 84,384 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tucows by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,446,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,490,000 after acquiring an additional 126,709 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tucows

(Get Rating)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.