Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep Sells 4,320 Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) major shareholder Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 4,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $201,614.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,156,686 shares in the company, valued at $53,982,535.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 4th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 1,252 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $51,958.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 2,493 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $112,284.72.

On Friday, October 28th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 1,100 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $49,533.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 3,200 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $144,544.00.

Tucows Stock Performance

Tucows stock opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.90. Tucows Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $85.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.59 million, a P/E ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Tucows by 44.9% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 342,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,287,000 after acquiring an additional 105,986 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Tucows during the second quarter worth $27,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Tucows during the second quarter worth $376,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tucows during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tucows by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

