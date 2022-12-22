McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.4% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,233 shares of company stock worth $6,997,678. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 1.3 %

MCK opened at $380.46 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $234.56 and a 52 week high of $401.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.01. The firm has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.00.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

