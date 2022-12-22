McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,075 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Savior LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $86.77 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.33 and a twelve month high of $172.94. The stock has a market cap of $885.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.64, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.67 and its 200 day moving average is $113.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 8,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $787,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,236,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 303,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,019. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

