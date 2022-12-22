Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 7,048 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 45,816 shares.The stock last traded at $165.98 and had previously closed at $162.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MLAB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Mesa Laboratories to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $882.74 million, a PE ratio of -217.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.77.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Mesa Laboratories

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -84.21%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.45, for a total transaction of $438,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,101,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shannon Hall sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $40,243.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,446.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 2,500 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.45, for a total transaction of $438,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,976 shares in the company, valued at $12,101,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesa Laboratories

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 277,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,742,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,482,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,172,000 after buying an additional 15,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

Further Reading

