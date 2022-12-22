Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,481 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.1% of E&G Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 123,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,775,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 54,720 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 16,590 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $244.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $344.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.37.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.