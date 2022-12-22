Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,743 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.2% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11,434.2% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,460,976 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,263,000 after buying an additional 5,413,630 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $981,125,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after buying an additional 3,757,500 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Microsoft Stock Performance

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT opened at $244.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $344.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

