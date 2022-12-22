Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,257 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after buying an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 31,747.8% in the 1st quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 7,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,402,040 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $700,821,000 after buying an additional 77,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $244.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $344.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.