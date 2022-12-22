Morgan Stanley Raises NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $138.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $138.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $125.75.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock opened at $115.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.58. NIKE has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $170.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $181.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth about $212,851,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 487.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $178,830,000 after buying an additional 1,785,322 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 187.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $194,926,000 after buying an additional 1,528,375 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,416,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

