Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $4.30 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.8% in the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 335,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,764,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.4% in the third quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.42.

Insider Activity

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.1 %

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $177.68 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.22.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

