MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Stock Price Down 5.8%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) traded down 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.45. 5,223 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,632,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on MultiPlan to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on MultiPlan from $5.50 to $2.05 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut MultiPlan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

MultiPlan Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a market cap of $933.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Insider Activity at MultiPlan

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MultiPlan

In other MultiPlan news, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 101,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,891.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in MultiPlan by 8.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,513,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 123,957 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in MultiPlan during the third quarter worth about $525,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MultiPlan by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,202,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,599,000 after purchasing an additional 44,965 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in MultiPlan by 60.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MultiPlan by 2,103.0% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 66,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 69,377 shares during the last quarter.

MultiPlan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.