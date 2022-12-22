National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 10,716 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $10,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 15.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 46.4% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:DPZ opened at $358.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.41 and a 52 week high of $567.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $355.80 and a 200 day moving average of $368.67.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.16). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $373.00 to $359.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $407.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $406.23.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

