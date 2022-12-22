National Bank of Canada FI Buys 10,950 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Cintas were worth $12,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 871.9% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 22.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2,428.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cintas Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $464.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $435.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.17. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $470.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 38.56%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

