National Bank of Canada FI Buys 507 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $10,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $136.96 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.28.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.