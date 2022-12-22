National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $12,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA stock opened at $333.60 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $286.62 and a 12-month high of $369.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $329.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.72.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.