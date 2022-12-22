National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99,037 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 16.5% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.8% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.05.

Insider Activity

Deere & Company Stock Performance

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $441.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $411.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.22.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.37%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

