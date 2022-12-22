National Bank of Canada FI Has $10.77 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400,737 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 217.9% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.30.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $85.27 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.92 and its 200 day moving average is $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.19%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

