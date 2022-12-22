National Bank of Canada FI Has $12.94 Million Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $12,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at $32,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at $37,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SLV opened at $22.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.65. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.