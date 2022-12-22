National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $9,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $50,000. United Bank boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,726,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD stock opened at $68.32 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The company has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.78.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DD. Argus upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

