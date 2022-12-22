National Bank of Canada FI Sells 3,477 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Progressive were worth $12,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Progressive by 530.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,158,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,297,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388,746 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 17.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,789,267,000 after buying an additional 4,980,478 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 42.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,084,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,736,000 after buying an additional 2,114,902 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,523,234,000 after buying an additional 1,250,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 14.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,854,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,029,557,000 after buying an additional 1,110,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR stock opened at $129.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.05. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $100.09 and a 52-week high of $134.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.58, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.75). Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,784.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,784.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $614,609.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,358,497.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,470 shares of company stock valued at $11,932,592 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.77.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

