National Bank of Canada FI Sells 5,800 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $9,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 36,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Shares of LSXMA opened at $39.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $52.62. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.11.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,168.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,417.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,168.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,417.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $34,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $588,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,951. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.