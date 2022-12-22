Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 680 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 686.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.41 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.56 and a 12-month high of $85.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.12 and its 200 day moving average is $81.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

