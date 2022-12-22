Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,640 Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 26,896 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

VNO stock opened at $21.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 424.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VNO shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Argus downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

