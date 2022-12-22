Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 413.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Ecolab by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 3,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth $42,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.56.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $144.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $237.38.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.94%.

Insider Activity

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.