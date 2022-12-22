Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys Shares of 500 Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after purchasing an additional 421,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,968,000 after purchasing an additional 308,762 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Celanese by 30.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after acquiring an additional 254,456 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Celanese by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,849,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,512,000 after acquiring an additional 207,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Celanese by 68.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 475,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,952,000 after acquiring an additional 192,838 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.15.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE stock opened at $103.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.57. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.27.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 18.51%.

About Celanese

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.