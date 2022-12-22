Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 8.9% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amcor by 34.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 73,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 19,050 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amcor during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Amcor during the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Amcor during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE AMCR opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.03. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In related news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $66,612.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $66,612.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $1,238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,331.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,080,955 shares of company stock valued at $13,145,237. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMCR. Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

