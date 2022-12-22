Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.6% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 420,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,713,000 after acquiring an additional 15,601 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 21,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $108.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $59.97 and a 12 month high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

