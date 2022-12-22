Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $65,000 Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 4,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Etsy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $134.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.32 and its 200-day moving average is $103.21. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $232.98.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.59, for a total value of $2,305,801.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,866,859.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.59, for a total value of $2,305,801.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,866,859.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $164,521.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,548 shares of company stock valued at $24,352,967 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

