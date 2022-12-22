Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $34,000 in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000.

IXJ stock opened at $85.21 on Thursday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $74.50 and a 1 year high of $91.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.26.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

