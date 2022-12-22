Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $61,000 in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ladder Capital by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,681,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,791,000 after buying an additional 321,502 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 65.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,063,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,144 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 13.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,607,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,039,000 after acquiring an additional 305,799 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 4.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,964,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,705,000 after acquiring an additional 87,103 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 233.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,498,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,301 shares during the period. 60.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Ladder Capital Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE LADR opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 88.12 and a current ratio of 88.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.72. Ladder Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.88.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LADR shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Ladder Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.