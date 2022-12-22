Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 499 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.7% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,455,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 68,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 19,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $132.16 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $169.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $387.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.40 and a 200-day moving average of $119.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

