Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 530 iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1,056.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IOO opened at $64.88 on Thursday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $58.45 and a twelve month high of $79.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.31.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.