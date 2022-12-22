Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 80.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.73.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average is $13.78. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 55.77%.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.