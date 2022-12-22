Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 130.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 504.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. 17.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of HDB opened at $69.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.93. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $72.20. The stock has a market cap of $128.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

