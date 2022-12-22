Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 181 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.6% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 333.3% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.42.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $177.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $464.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.22. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

