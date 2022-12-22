Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 344 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,910 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Halliburton by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 66,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Halliburton by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 64,690 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 32,881 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,939 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 27,753 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $436,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,291 shares in the company, valued at $9,846,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $436,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,291 shares in the company, valued at $9,846,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Stock Up 3.2 %

HAL stock opened at $38.63 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 2.22.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Halliburton to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Halliburton in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.47.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

