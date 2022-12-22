Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 840 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 88.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 14.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,002,364,000 after purchasing an additional 893,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth approximately $72,341,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after purchasing an additional 170,939 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 51.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,967,000 after purchasing an additional 159,396 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Cintas by 64.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 251,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,819,000 after purchasing an additional 98,754 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $464.39 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $470.23. The firm has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $435.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 38.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Barclays upped their target price on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.40.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.