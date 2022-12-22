Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in Union Pacific by 85.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 722.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.5 %

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.12.

NYSE UNP opened at $208.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.51.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.39%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.