NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $122.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price target on NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NKE. Cowen boosted their price target on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on NIKE from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.75.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Up 12.2 %

NKE opened at $115.78 on Wednesday. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $170.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $181.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.90 and a 200-day moving average of $104.58.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 38.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,227 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.