NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Wedbush

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.75.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Up 12.2 %

NKE stock opened at $115.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.90 and its 200 day moving average is $104.58. The stock has a market cap of $181.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $170.12.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.